Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Raised to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allbirds from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush cut Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair lowered Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.64.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,653 shares of company stock valued at $182,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Allbirds by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.