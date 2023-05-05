Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,786. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

