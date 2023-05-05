Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 1,662 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 916,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,503. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.