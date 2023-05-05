Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 9,234 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,637,000 after acquiring an additional 161,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,937,000 after acquiring an additional 642,123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,034,000 after buying an additional 91,221 shares during the period.

DGRO stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. 194,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

