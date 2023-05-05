Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.29. 1,309,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

