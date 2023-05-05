Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 187 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in General Mills were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. 360,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

