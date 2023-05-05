Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 458 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.14. 675,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

