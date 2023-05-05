Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.40. The company had a trading volume of 201,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average of $256.40. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.