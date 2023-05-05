Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 2,597,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,914,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,210,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.