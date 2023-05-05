Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of ALGT traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.04. 9,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

