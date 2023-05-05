ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ALE traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $62.59. 311,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

