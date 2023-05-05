ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.
ALLETE Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE ALE traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $62.59. 311,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38.
ALLETE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALLETE (ALE)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.