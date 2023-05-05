ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.
ALLETE Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE ALE traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 311,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.
ALLETE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
