Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $571.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $131.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMOT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.