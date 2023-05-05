Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

