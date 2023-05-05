Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

ALLO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 319,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,775. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

