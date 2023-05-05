Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.88. The stock had a trading volume of 431,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,090. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,703,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.