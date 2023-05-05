AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,518,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 125,531 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,135. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.