AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,841. The company has a market cap of $432.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $217.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

