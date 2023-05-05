AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 164,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 689,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,181. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

