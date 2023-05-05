Alpine Associates Management Inc. Increases Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. iRobot comprises approximately 3.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 5.49% of iRobot worth $72,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iRobot by 40.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,025. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

