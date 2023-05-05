Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$74.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.60.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.11. The company had a trading volume of 634,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,792. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,268.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$61.60.

Insider Activity

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.65 million. Altus Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.8810448 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.