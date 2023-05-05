Alvopetro Energy (ALV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of CVE ALV opened at C$8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.98.
About Alvopetro Energy
