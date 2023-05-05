Alvopetro Energy (ALV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CVE ALV opened at C$8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.98.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

