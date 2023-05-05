Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,657. Amcor has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Amcor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.