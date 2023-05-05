Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Insider Silvio Marshall Martin Acquires 1,000 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) insider Silvio Marshall Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,698.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMTB opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $561.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

