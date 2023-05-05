American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 137,811 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.56 and its 200-day moving average is $158.61. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

