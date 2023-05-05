American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Announces Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $114.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

