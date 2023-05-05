American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
American International Group has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
American International Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIG opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.