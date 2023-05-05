American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

