AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.90 billion-$257.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.03 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.82. 459,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,541. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.17.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

