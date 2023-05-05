AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.96-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.51 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.