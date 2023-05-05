AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.96-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

