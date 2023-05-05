AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 385 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 318.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 7.9 %

Terex stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

