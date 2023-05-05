AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.72 Million in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.45% of HomeTrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HTBI stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $46,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $654,114.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,456.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 1,706 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $46,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,914. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

