AMG National Trust Bank Sells 61 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Cintas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $457.93 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.38 and a 200 day moving average of $442.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

