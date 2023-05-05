AMG National Trust Bank Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in FOX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 22.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FOX by 39.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

