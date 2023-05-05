AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $85.10, but opened at $91.91. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $93.81, with a volume of 475,104 shares.

The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.