Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $17.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $730,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 58.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 34,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPL opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

