Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $76,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 253,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,818,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $181.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

