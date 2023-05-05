Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $181.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $172.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,867,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

