Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $1.01 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $10.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.24. 153,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.14 and a 200-day moving average of $490.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

