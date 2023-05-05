Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 404 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,193. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

