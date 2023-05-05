Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Meta Platforms (META)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META):

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $251.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $238.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $240.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $257.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $275.00.

4/21/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

4/20/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/6/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $251.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

3/20/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/20/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $188.00 to $220.00.

3/16/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $228.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $220.00.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $235.00.

3/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $238.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $230.00.

3/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $230.00.

3/9/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/6/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Arete Research.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.78. 26,875,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,087,439. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

