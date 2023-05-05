Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $74.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.