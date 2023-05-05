Analyzing Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty pays out 383.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 102.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.74 billion 6.56 $125.98 million $0.24 76.83 Essential Properties Realty Trust $300.07 million 12.49 $134.13 million $1.07 23.53

This table compares Kimco Realty and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimco Realty. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 10.23% 1.82% 0.99% Essential Properties Realty Trust 50.10% 6.07% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kimco Realty and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Kimco Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

