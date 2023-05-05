Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$58.75

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$58.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.11.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.45. 14,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.02. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$37.57 and a 52-week high of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.65.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of C$165.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7925664 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

