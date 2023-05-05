Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.13 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 202,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 95,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

Angling Direct Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,518.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angling Direct

In related news, insider Chris Keen bought 20,000 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,496.75). Corporate insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Further Reading

