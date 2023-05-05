Anglo American’s (AAL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.23) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.60) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anglo American to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.73) to GBX 3,400 ($42.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210 ($40.10).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,377 ($29.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($29.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,036 ($50.42). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,669.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,021.88. The stock has a market cap of £31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 800.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 5,622.90%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,588.12). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,588.12). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.37) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,794.24). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,367 shares of company stock worth $3,645,984. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

