Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.5 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. 2,841,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.
BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
