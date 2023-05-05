Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.5 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. 2,841,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.