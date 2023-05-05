Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $21.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.28.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.
Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
