Anson Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,359,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,190,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $104.25. 460,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,048. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.58.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

