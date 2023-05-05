Anson Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,225. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

