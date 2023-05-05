Anson Capital Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. 1,146,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,196. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

